tc.png

During its Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo March 25, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced its newly elected leaders. A complete list follows:

 

  • Colt Hoffman, Marlin
  • Blake Birdwell, Canyon
  • Hunter Crow, Dallas
  • Carlos Detering III, Houston
  • C.A. “Chili” Cole IV, San Angelo
  • Robert Hodgen, Houston

 

The association also added three members of the board of directors to its executive committee. They are: 

 

  • Alan Curry, San Angelo
  • Seth Denbow, Weatherford
  • Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg

 

Additionally, the association announced the following appointments for the leadership of its committees and subcommittees:

 

Cattle Health and Well-Being Committee

Cody Webb, Barnhart, Chair

Wade Perks, San Angelo, Vice Chair

 

Fever Tick Subcommittee

Edward Bordovsky Jr., Riviera, Chair

Heath Grigg, Kingsville, Vice Chair

 

Marketing and Transportation Committee

Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg, Chair

Ty Keeling, Boerne, Vice Chair

 

Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee

James Oliver, Ozona, Chair

James Clement III, Kingsville, Vice Chair

 

Water Subcommittee

Jay Evans, Dripping Springs, Chair

Bret Griffith, Del Rio, Vice Chair

 

Property Rights and Tax Committee

Brian McLaughlin, Midland, Chair

James Dudley IV, Horseshoe Bay, Vice Chair

 

Membership Development Committee

Alan Curry, San Angelo, Chair

Carlos Detering III, Houston, Vice Chair

 

Leadership Development Committee

Gilly Riojas, Corpus Christi, Chair

Lew Thompson, Pearsall, Vice Chair

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.