During its Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo March 25, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced its newly elected leaders. A complete list follows:
- Colt Hoffman, Marlin
- Blake Birdwell, Canyon
- Hunter Crow, Dallas
- Carlos Detering III, Houston
- C.A. “Chili” Cole IV, San Angelo
- Robert Hodgen, Houston
The association also added three members of the board of directors to its executive committee. They are:
- Alan Curry, San Angelo
- Seth Denbow, Weatherford
- Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg
Additionally, the association announced the following appointments for the leadership of its committees and subcommittees:
Cattle Health and Well-Being Committee
Cody Webb, Barnhart, Chair
Wade Perks, San Angelo, Vice Chair
Fever Tick Subcommittee
Edward Bordovsky Jr., Riviera, Chair
Heath Grigg, Kingsville, Vice Chair
Marketing and Transportation Committee
Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg, Chair
Ty Keeling, Boerne, Vice Chair
Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee
James Oliver, Ozona, Chair
James Clement III, Kingsville, Vice Chair
Water Subcommittee
Jay Evans, Dripping Springs, Chair
Bret Griffith, Del Rio, Vice Chair
Property Rights and Tax Committee
Brian McLaughlin, Midland, Chair
James Dudley IV, Horseshoe Bay, Vice Chair
Membership Development Committee
Alan Curry, San Angelo, Chair
Carlos Detering III, Houston, Vice Chair
Leadership Development Committee
Gilly Riojas, Corpus Christi, Chair
Lew Thompson, Pearsall, Vice Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.