An explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm near Dimmit, Texas, on April 10, killed 18,000 cows and critically injured one employee. Police started receiving calls on Monday after hearing the blast and seeing smoke and flames coming from the dairy.
One female employee was trapped inside the milking barn, but firefighters were able to rescue her and she was airlifted to UMC Hospital in Lubbock where she is undergoing treatment. The explosion is the deadliest barn fire for cattle recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires in 2013.
“We are deeply saddened for the family dairy and everyone affected by the tragedy that occurred at South Fork Dairy farm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and we are deferring to the appropriate authorities to make that determination. Our thoughts are with the dairy family, their employees and local first responders, who are showing great resolve, courage and empathy while working through this tremendous loss,” Dairy Max said in a statement on behalf of the Texas dairy industry.
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has been investigating the fire and on April 17 ruled the explosion accidental. Officials stated the fire was a result of a mechanical equipment failure. The fire is determined to have originated on the north end of the building and spread to the holding pen where a large number of cows were waiting to go into the milking barn. Due to their proximity to the explosion and fire, very few cows survived, and more are expected to be euthanized due to their injuries. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Amarillo Region has been assisting Southfork Dairy with disposal of carcasses.
“The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and I want to reassure everyone that this was not the result of any type of terroristic attack, or any type of event caused to interrupt the milk supply. This was a tragic accident that unfortunately critically injured one person and caused the death of over 17,000 cattle,” the fire marshal’s office said in a statement.
Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera had speculated early on that the malfunction of a honey badger, which is a vacuum that sucks the manure and water out of the barn could have possibly overheated and the methane gas might have ignited to cause the explosion. It is unknown at this time if the honey badger is the piece of equipment the fire marshal’s office is referring to. South Fork Dairy reportedly employs 60 people and has been open less than a year.
