A view of the smoke from the Southfork Dairy explosion on April 10. (Photo from Castro County, Texas Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)

An explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm near Dimmit, Texas, on April 10, killed 18,000 cows and critically injured one employee. Police started receiving calls on Monday after hearing the blast and seeing smoke and flames coming from the dairy.

One female employee was trapped inside the milking barn, but firefighters were able to rescue her and she was airlifted to UMC Hospital in Lubbock where she is undergoing treatment. The explosion is the deadliest barn fire for cattle recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires in 2013.

(Photo via Unsplash by Matt C.)

