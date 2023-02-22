A Texas grassroots group is asking Congress to consider legislation drafted by cow-calf producers.

The Agriculture Meat Production Act was drafted by grassroots cow-calf producers who are known as TAPPPS Group, an acronym for Texas Animal Protein Producers Prosperity and Security Group as officials note that even with Lone Star tag it has been well-received by producers in many states. The legislation has contributions from industry experts including representatives from independent cattlemen’s associations, attorneys, legal scholars and law professors, according to a news release from the TAPPPS Group.

