Paul Defoor, Canyon, Texas, will lead the Texas Cattle Feeders Association as the 2020 chairman of the board. Defoor was elected during the closing general session of the recent TCFA Convention in Fort Worth.
“Our membership plays a critical role in advocating for truth on current issues including atmospheric carbon, alternative proteins, trade and technologies that affect our efficiency and ultimately the affordability of our product. It’s also TCFA’s role to focus on the viability of the Texas cattle feeding region over the long haul,” Defoor said. “Our members provide leadership in critical areas that contribute to our industry’s future, and I’m incredibly grateful and honored for the opportunity to serve as the TCFA chairman over the next year. I look forward to working closely with each of you.”
Joining Defoor on the 2020 officer team is Scott Anderson, Guymon, Oklahoma, who will serve as chairman-elect, and Kevin Buse, Hereford, who will serve as vice chairman.
Members elected to the TCFA board for a one-year term include Paul Defoor, Canyon; Shuck Donnell, Muleshoe; Robby Kirkland, Vega; Gene Lowrey, Dalhart; Steve Olson, Hereford; and Jim Simpson, Canyon.
Members elected for a two-year term include Scott Anderson, Guymon, Oklahoma; Harper Hesse, Uvalde; Cade Morris, Salado; Charlie Risinger, Terrell; Craig Scarmardo, Caldwell; and Sam Stevenson, Muleshoe.
Members elected for a three-year term include Kevin Buse, Hereford; Jay Cortese, Amarillo; Doug Lantz, Dumas; Matt McLennan, Gruver; Craig Pruet, Baird; and Jack D. Scoggins, Rio Grande City.
The two immediate past chairmen also serve as board members: Levi Berry, Happy, and Jason Peeler, Floresville.
