Levi Berry, the 2019 Texas Cattle Feeders Association chairman, addressed fellow cattle feeders during the opening general session of the TCFA Annual Convention. Berry opened by sharing his appreciation for the opportunity to serve as chairman and commended TCFA members for their hard work, passion and dedication to the industry over the years. “The day-in and day-out work of each of you is what provides people across the world with beef,” Berry said. “This is no small accomplishment.”
Berry recapped 2019 noting that, even though it was a tough year for cattle feeders, TCFA members remained committed and scored some big wins particularly on global beef demand and market access despite stalled trade agreements and trade barriers.
“In spite of everything, we still exported $8 billion of U.S. beef,” Berry said. “That accounts for an additional $320 per head of fed slaughter, or roughly $25 per hundred weight in today’s market.”
“That is tremendous in terms of value,” he said.
He also highlighted gains on animal disease traceability, rolling back the 2015 Waters of the U.S. Rule, TCFA’s leadership roles in the sustainability discussion, and the association’s continued efforts to ensure alternative proteins are accurately regulated and labeled.
Berry talked about partnerships TCFA has with NCBA, the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the Texas Beef Council, and how those partnerships have benefited the entire beef industry.
“I can’t tell you enough what your investment in the beef checkoff does for our product,” he said. “Your investment helps promote the beef industry, not just here in Texas or in the United States, but all over the world. Every dollar you invest in the national checkoff returns almost $12. Couple that with the dollar invested into the state checkoff, and that is significant added value to beef.”
Berry thanked his family, volunteer leaders, the TCFA staff and membership for all they do to for the industry.
“I could go on and on about the good and bad challenges facing the cattle feeding industry in 2019—what we’ve accomplished and overcome this year alone could fill hours,” he said in closing. “What I can say is that you have remained focused and determined, and it’s those characteristics that will carry our industry successfully into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.