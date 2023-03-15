Beef producers throughout Texas will be able to connect with Texas Beef Council in numerous ways during the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, March 24 to 26 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Hosted by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the event invites attendees to explore the wide world of cattle industry challenges, advancements, and possibilities.

“TSCRA members represent an important segment of the Texas beef industry,” said Molly McAdams, TBC’s executive vice president. “We’re excited to be an integral part of the convention’s programming and look forward to sharing with producers how their Beef Checkoff continues using research as our foundation to strengthen demand and develop new, innovative ways to connect with consumers.”

