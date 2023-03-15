Beef producers throughout Texas will be able to connect with Texas Beef Council in numerous ways during the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, March 24 to 26 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Hosted by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the event invites attendees to explore the wide world of cattle industry challenges, advancements, and possibilities.
“TSCRA members represent an important segment of the Texas beef industry,” said Molly McAdams, TBC’s executive vice president. “We’re excited to be an integral part of the convention’s programming and look forward to sharing with producers how their Beef Checkoff continues using research as our foundation to strengthen demand and develop new, innovative ways to connect with consumers.”
Here's where producers can find TBC during the convention:
Opening General Session, March 24, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. McAdams will moderate a panel, “The Sparks That Accelerated Beef Demand.” McAdams will be joined by industry experts who will discuss how beef’s research roadmap has forever impacted global demand. That esteemed group will include:
• Mike Jarzombek, senior vice president sales and merchandising, H-E-B;
• Dan Halstrom, president and CEO, U.S. Meat Export Federation, contractor to the Beef Checkoff;
• Mandy Carr Johnson, Ph.D., senior executive director of scientific affairs, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, contractor to the Beef Checkoff; and
• Shalene McNeill, Ph.D., executive director of nutrition science, health and wellness, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, contractor to the Beef Checkoff.
TSCRA Board Meeting, March 24, 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. McAdams will provide an update on Texas Beef Council operations to TSCRA board members.
Beef Cutting Demo, March 24, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jason Bagley, TBC’s vice president of beef resources, and Dr. Dan Hale, associate director of Ag and Natural Resources for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will lead a Beef Cutting Demonstration. From beef primals to retail cuts, Bagley and Hale will demonstrate how a full beef carcass is transformed into the meat items consumers find in their local grocery stores.
Cattle Raisers Expo, March 24 and 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. TBC will be hosting a booth during the Cattle Raisers Expo where producers can chat with TBC staff. Visitors can enter to win prizes by signing up for TBC’s Cattle Talk newsletter and purchase Beef Loving Texans merchandise like t-shirts and hats. There will also be some fun giveaways available, including Beef Loving Texans bumper stickers, recipes and more.
“We’re bringing the Beef Loving Texans store to producers so they can see firsthand how it provides an opportunity for consumers, influencers and all Texans to publicly express their pride in beef,” McAdams said. “Beef Loving Texans merchandise provides a personalized brand experience, increases brand loyalty and visibility, and integrates into today’s consumer lifestyles.”
