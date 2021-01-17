Texas beef producers can now learn more about how their checkoff dollars helped drive beef demand throughout 2020. At its recent board meetings, the Texas Beef Council approved its fiscal year 2020 program evaluations and released the results far earlier than in previous years.
“Our staff and board have always recognized the importance of helping Texas producers learn what their checkoff dollars are funding,” said Jason Bagley, TBC’s vice president of beef resources. “Rather than waiting until our full annual report is complete with financials in late February, we wanted to let producers know more about the successes that our programs had during FY 2020 as soon as possible. We couldn’t achieve our goals without their support, and their feedback is very important to us.”
2020 program evaluations are available at https://www.texasbeefcheckoff.com/checkoff-resources/annual-report/. By reading about TBC’s programs, producers and other beef industry stakeholders can discover exactly how TBC achieved multiple milestones in FY20, including:
• A 24% increase in awareness of Beef Loving Texans, TBC’s consumer-facing brand.
• 1.6 million visitors and twice as many beef recipe shares at BeefLovingTexans.com.
• 1.3 million views of the “BBQuest” video series featuring renowned chefs and pitmasters across Texas.
• 361 million impressions for “All Plates of Life” and “BBQuest” ad campaigns that keep beef top of mind for consumers.
• Outreach to 5,000 Registered Dietitians and MDs about the benefits of beef in a healthy diet.
• 7,000 plus Beef Team appearances to raise awareness of how beef can fuel athletic performance
• More than 2,000 culinary professionals now subscribe to the Beef Loving Chefs monthly newsletter
“From foodservice, culinary and retail engagement to consumer advertising and outreach, our 2020 programs have made a positive impact on beef demand and overall perception in Texas,” Bagley said. “We’re excited to share this information with the Texas producers who make all these programs possible, and we will continue to find innovative ways to grow beef demand in 2021.”
For more information about Beef Loving Texans and the Texas Beef Council, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.