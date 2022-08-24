Directors and staff from the Texas Beef Council recently attended the annual Beef Cattle Short Course at Texas A&M University in College Station. The short course is one of the largest and best-attended beef cattle educational events in the country, attracting more than 2,000 cattle producers and featuring more than 20 concurrent educational sessions for producers at all experience levels.
“The short course has a longstanding reputation as one of the beef industry’s premier events,” said Molly McAdams, TBC’s executive vice president. “It provides us with an invaluable opportunity to network and discuss the current state of the industry with thousands of producers, not just from Texas but other parts of the country as well. We enjoyed seeing old friends and meeting new ones this year in College Station.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.