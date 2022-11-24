The Texas Beef Council has announced its board of directors for fiscal year 2023, which officially began Oct. 1.

First-term directors for the Texas Beef Council include (from left to right) Gilly Riojas, Klazina de Boer, Brandi Richards and Dane Elliott. (Courtesy photo.)

Executive committee members include Pat McDowell, Shamrock; Fred Schuetze, Granbury; Dan Gattis, Georgetown; Brian Malaer, Harwood; and Shannon Treichel, Canyon.

