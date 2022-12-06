Andy Baumeister of Goldthwaite, Texas, was named champion at the 2023 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifying event at Longview Livestock in Longview, Texas. A total of 30 contestants competed for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the 2023 WLAC semifinals at Arcadia Stockyard in Arcadia, Florida.

Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 1.51.51 PM.png

Andy Baumeister of Goldthwaite, Texas, receives champion buckle from World Livestock Auctioneer Championship committee member, Rick Greiner, on December 1, 2022, at Longview Livestock in Longview, Texas. (Courtesy photo.)

Baumeister and his family currently own and operate Lampasas Cattle Auction in Lampasas, Texas, where he sells regularly. He says that winning the qualifier in his home state is a wonderful feeling.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.