While federal, state, and local public health officials continue to take action during this COVID-19 National Emergency and enact measures to ensure Americans are safe, secure, and healthy, the Texas Animal Health Commission continues to be open for business to provide services to all livestock and poultry producers.
The TAHC Central and Regional Offices are currently operating under telework and staggered shifts during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Texas State-Federal Laboratory remains open and will continue to provide laboratory support for TAHC and USDA cooperative programs and surveillance activities.
We will continue to serve the people and animals of our state to the best of our ability with minimal interruption of our services. The majority of our phone lines have been forwarded and voicemail may be required.
Agency wide contact information is available on our website at https://www.tahc.texas.gov/agency/contact.html.
