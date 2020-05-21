Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed two new Commissioners to the Texas Animal Health Commission, Jimmie Ruth Evans representing the sheep and goat industry and Melanie Johnson, Ed.D., representing the general public.

Kenneth “Ken” Jordan representing livestock markets, Barret J. Klein representing the swine industry, Joe Leathers representing the equine industry, and Thomas “Tommy” Oates were also reappointed representing the exotic livestock and fowl industry.

