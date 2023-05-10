A Ranch-Raised Beef Conference will be hosted on June 1 to 2 in College Station by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science.
The conference is designed to explore the production and marketing of beef from the ranch, including both grass-finished and grain-finished, said Jason Cleere, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist and event coordinator, Bryan-College Station.
