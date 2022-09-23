The beloved working ranch, home, and showcase of NFL legend and Fox Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw and his wife, Tammy, which was also the filming location for the E Television series "The Bradshaw Bunch," has been listed as back on the open market with the Icon Global Group, after a buyer failed to close a prior transaction.

sre2evu0.jpeg

Courtesy photo.

Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz said, "The property and facilities are a turnkey-ready proposition for a major equestrian player in the horse business or continued use as a cattle or private recreational ranch. The ranch is an hour from Dallas and Fort Worth.

eJ4-Iwuw.jpeg

Courtesy photo.
51Hkwy-E.jpeg

Courtesy photo.
OvGhSNU8.jpeg

Courtesy photo.
774SaIVc.jpeg

Courtesy photo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.