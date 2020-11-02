Temple Grandin, renowned author on animal behavior and autism, will be one of four keynote speakers during the virtual 2020 Pixels of Production – Women in Agriculture conference.
Pixels of Production offers women farmers and ranchers a four-night opportunity to learn practical tips and be inspired, says University of Missouri Extension swine nutritionist Marcia Shannon. The online event, presented via Zoom, replaces the annual Pearls of Production face-to-face, hands-on conference.
Topics range from ergonomics to silvopasture, Shannon says.
The sessions run 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17. Each evening’s presentations include a session on practical tips and a headline speaker.
Scholarships are available for previous Pearls of Production attendees, high school and college students, and beginning farmers and ranchers. The regular fee is $70 for all four evenings.
Participants with limited broadband access can contact their local MU Extension center for viewing options.
Visit facebook.com/womenandagriculture for details and updates. For more information, contact Shannon at CarlsonM@missouri.edu or 573-882-7859.
