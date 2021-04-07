Herd and Drover.JPG

Today, the Fort Worth Stockyards has over 3.5 million visitors a year and it is the top tourist destination in North Texas. (Photo courtesy of Stockyard Heritage Development Co.)

 Jeremy Enlow

History comes alive in our upcoming April 12 issue, featuring a cover story by Lacey Newlin about historic cattle trails and stockyards.

What is your favorite stockyard? If you could go back in time, which cattle town would you want to visit?

