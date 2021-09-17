The United States beef industry is serious about forging a sustainable future for all its sectors—from ranch to retail.
That not only means improving beef operations for long-term success. The industry is also committed to assuring consumers and food companies that beef is a socially responsible and environmentally sound product. It’s working to create more transparency about how beef is raised and processed.
And it understands that establishing trust with customers and consumers helps beef products gain crucial shelf and menu space with key retail players.
Those goals are reachable for every sector of the beef supply chain, thanks to the efforts of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef and the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef. At the global and national levels, the beef industry now has clear direction about sustainability and how to achieve it.
For example, earlier this summer, GRSB announced its commitment to reduce the net global-warming impact of beef by 30% by 2030. That will ensure the beef value chain is a net positive contributor to nature. Further, through the increased adoption of best practices, GRSB’s sustainable beef commitment means cattle will be provided with an environment in which they can thrive.
Through the efforts of its worldwide network of 500 members in 24 countries, GRSB will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve land use and enhance best practices in animal welfare. GRSB’s efforts make it clear the industry is part of the solution.
U.S.-focused sustainability
Within the U.S., USRSB is driving beef sustainability efforts. Formed in 2015, USRSB is an industry-led, multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to improving the sustainability of U.S. beef production. KCoe Isom is a founding member.
Major beef processors like JBS and Cargill belong to USRSB as well as many cattlemen’s and livestock associations, such as Kansas Livestock Association, Texas Cattle Feeders Association and Florida Cattlemen’s Association. Other USRSB members include Walmart, Costco, Target, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Arby’s and Burger King.
Among its efforts, USRSB has created a framework to help advance sustainability in the U.S. beef supply chain. It has defined six high-priority indicators that represent the areas of most significant impact to beef sustainability: water resources; land resources; air and greenhouse gas emissions; efficiency and yield; animal health and well-being; and employee safety and well-being.
Each of these high-priority indicators has correlated metrics that outline ways your operation or company can measure progress. The metrics are uniquely developed for each segment of the supply chain. The framework also offers sustainability assessment guides that provide tools and resources for each supply-chain sector.
USRSB has so far released four online educational modules directed at specific sectors of the beef industry. There’s a module for producers, one for the auction market and one for feedyards. USRSB’s latest module, for packers and processors, was just released Sept. 10. The fifth and final module, for the retail and food service sector, is scheduled for release before year’s end.
These toolkits help producers and businesses drive efficiency and progress toward sustainability goals. They incorporate self-assessment tools for key indicators and metrics to support industry professionals in recognizing areas in which they excel. The learning modules also offer examples and solutions.
If you haven’t already explored the sustainability modules, find them at https://www.usrsb.org/learning#.
Tangible sustainability
Since its first sustainability module was released in May 2020, USRSB says almost 1,000 individuals have participated in the modules, with more than 550 modules completed.
“Sustainability can often feel like an intangible concept, but the USRSB modules help each segment of the industry put sustainability into their own terms with real world examples and solutions,” USRSB member Debbie Lyons-Blythe of Blythe Family Farms has said. “By completing the modules for your sector of the beef supply chain, you can learn about the value of sustainability and how you can become more sustainable at your operation.”
As someone with deep roots in the beef industry, I applaud the work of GRSB and USRSB. Measuring and reporting your operation’s performance with defined metrics, goals and educational tools will make a major difference, adding credibility to the industry and giving credit for the great work already being done.
At the same time, I understand that the whole sustainability idea can be overwhelming, confusing and time-consuming, especially with the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than ignore what needs to be done, reach out to a specialist for help. If you aren’t sure where to begin or who to contact, email me at max.irsik@kcoe.com.
Editor’s note: Maxson Irsik, a certified public accountant, advises owners of professionally managed agribusinesses and family-owned ranches on ways to achieve their goals. Whether an owner’s goal is to expand and grow the business, discover and leverage core competencies, or protect the current owners’ legacy through careful structuring and estate planning, Max applies his experience working on and running his own family’s farm to find innovative ways to make it a reality. Contact him at max.irsik@kcoe.com.
