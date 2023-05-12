Rural Issues.png

In a decision closely watched by farm and animal welfare interests, the United States Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold California’s Proposition 12 that regulates how hogs in the state are to be raised and treated—and also forbids the import of pork from out of state from pigs raised in ways contrary to the law’s mandates.

Prop 12 affects more than hog production; it also requires that besides mother hogs, hens used for eggs and calves raised for veal be given at least enough space to stand up, turn around and extend their limbs. The law bans the in-state sale of pork, eggs and veal produced via extreme confinement. Prop 12 was approved by California voters, with 63% voting in favor.

