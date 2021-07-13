Superior Livestock Auction hosted its Week In The Rockies Video Auction live from the Embassy Suites in Loveland, Colorado. Cattle producers offered 188,360 head of calves, yearlings, and breeding stock from 27 states for this auction. Cattle were sold on contract to deliver immediately through the end of March 2022. Superior Livestock went live with the auction at 8am CT. The Week In The Rockies Video Auction was broadcast on SLA-TV, Dish Network Ch. 997 and streamed on Superior Livestock Auction’s Click To Bid website. A shortened week of trade following the July 4th holiday led to fireworks in the sky and auction room for the four-day offering in Loveland, producing an upwardly trending market report.
Regions 5 & 6 started the week off right with weaned calves and calves on cows selling $4 to $6 higher with strong buyer demand. Regions 3 & 4 followed suit with buyers competing and prices $6 to $10 higher than our last auction. Regions 3/4/5/6 feeder steers drew large buyer demand for all weights & delivery dates demanding $4 to $8 higher than our last offering. Regions 1 & 2 experienced similar reaction with buyers willing to pay $6 to $10 higher than our last auction.
Beef Dairy crosses also were in strong demand selling $5 to $15 higher. From region 1 & 2 weaned calves and calves on cows, Kansas led the way with strong demand marking prices $8 to $12 higher. Nebraska followed suit ringing in at $10 to $15 higher. North and South Dakota calves were also in strong demand. Utah and Idaho calves showed great demand also matching prices from other regions.
Region 2 Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado calves; the market remained strong for producers in these regions. Montana weaned calves and calves on cows saw advances of $10 to $12. Calves from Wyoming, although in short supply, were in very strong demand. Winding down the week was the highlight, a large offering of Colorado calves, who stayed on trend with the rest of the region and found strong buyer demand and were rewarded with prices $6 to $10 higher. Program cattle returned to more of a normal demand, with feeder steers and heifers receiving premiums of $15 to as much as $20 over commodity cattle.
Superior Livestock’s next offering is the Weekly Video Auction on July 15 at 10 a.m. CT with a consignment deadline of July 13. Then join Superior Livestock for the July 22 Video Auction broadcast live from Hudson Oaks, Texas, with a consignment deadline of July 12. The consignment deadline for Video Royale will also be this week July 16.
Be sure and visit www.superiorlivestock.com to view the online auction catalog. For a buyers’ number or more information on becoming a consigner please call our Hudson Oaks office at 800-422-2117.
