Kansas commercial cow-calf producers will have an opportunity to exhibit cattle in pasture condition September 11 at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. No fitting is allowed for the Super Cow-Calf Show, with entries consisting of one cow and her natural calf. No bull calves are allowed. The age of the cow and birthdate of the calf must be known and provided by the exhibitor. 
 
New for 2019, a youth division has been added. Eligible exhibitors for the youth division must be under 19 as of Jan. 1, 2019.
 
Cows will be judged on type, structure, muscling, natural fleshing and soundness of udder, eyes, feet and legs. The calf at side will be evaluated on the same criteria. Cow weight and the calf's projected 205-day adjusted weight will be given to the judges.
 
Two judges will independently score each cow and calf. The total score of both judges will be used to rank pairs in the respective divisions.
 
Prize money payout is dependent upon the number of entries, with 80% of the entry fees paid back in each class. Prizes will be provided by ABS, Sandra Levering, Protection; Reno County Farm Bureau, South Hutchinson; and Valley Vet Supply, Arnold Nagely, Marysville.
 
All cows and calves must be unloaded and processed by 11 a.m. The show begins at 2:00 p.m. All entries must arrive and leave Sept. 11. 
 
The entry fee is $25 per pair. Pre-entries are due to the Kansas State Fair by September 1 and must submitted online. Late entries are accepted the day of the show with an additional late fee.  For show information or to enter, click here or call show Superintendent Kent McKinnis at 620-899-0025.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.