Nearly 1,000 people attended the first sessions of Cattlemen’s College, Feb. 4 in San Antonio, Texas, at the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show. Topics included how to expand and protect businesses, beef demand, nutrition and live demonstrations.
NCBA President-Elect Marty Smith, from Florida, welcomed attendees to what he called a “premier event” that takes place just before the convention officially kicks off.
“It’s a great opportunity to get together and learn some new things, some different things,” Smith said. “An opportunity to learn how to be more efficient, to be better beef producers. To do a better job and in the end—profitable and successful.”
Josh White, NCBA executive director of producer education, agreed.
“The sessions with our knowledgeable presenters provide valuable, up-to-date insight for producers, who recognize education and information are key to success in their operations,” White said. “Cattlemen’s College is paving the way to a brighter industry future for our industry.”
Attendees were also able to watch several live demonstrations at Cattlemen’s College Feb. 4 as well. In the arena, Vytelle gave a firsthand look at in vitro fertilization technology. Attendees gained insights on the entire process through fertilization, embryo development and implantation.
Cattlemen’s College continues Feb. 5 with more educational sessions and a wrap-up luncheon.
According to NCBA, all of the Cattlemen's College sessions are recorded and will be available after the completion of the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show.
Keep up with all the excitement of #CattleCon20 on social media.
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
