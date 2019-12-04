Ted Alexander of Sun City has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
In Kansas the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
Ted Alexander was presented with $10,000 and a crystal award at the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts’ 75th annual convention in Wichita on Nov. 25.
“Ted has been a leader in using innovative grazing systems to manage his rangeland and has willingly shared his knowledge and experiences with others. The Kansas Association of Conservation Districts is proud that this long-time conservation district supervisor is being recognized for his stewardship as the recipient of the 2019 Leopold Conservation Award,” said Dan Meyerhoff, KACD executive eirector.
“Ted is an exemplary conservationist of the grassland ecosystem: plants, animals, soil, insects and humans. He’s always been big-picture minded and had a passion for collaborating with others,” said Cade Rensink, Ranchland Trust of Kansas chairman.
“Leopold Conservation Award recipients are at the forefront of a movement by America’s farmers and ranchers to simultaneously achieve economic and environmental success,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO.
Earlier this year, Kansas landowners were encouraged to apply (or be nominated) for the award. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders. Among the many outstanding Kansas landowners nominated for the award were finalists: Vance and Louise Ehmke of Healy in Lane County, Dwane Roth of Manhattan in Riley County, and Z Bar Ranch of Lake City in Barber County.
In 2015 the first Kansas Leopold Conservation Award was presented to Sproul Ranch of Sedan. Last year’s recipient was Hoeme Family Farm and Ranch of Scott City.
Alexander took over the Skinner Family Ranch in 1984. The young rancher was challenged with making a business out of overgrazed land covered with invasive Eastern Red Cedar trees.
His goal of maximizing production and maintaining economic viability while existing harmoniously with nature would guide him in making the ranch environmentally and economically sustainable.
Beef cattle were raised with a rotational grazing system and new piping delivered their drinking water. Thousands of acres of cedars were cut or burned. Such ideas were not widely embraced at the time. Yet his vision for the landscape not only took root, it flourished.
Rotational grazing allowed him to increase the size of his herd, while bolstering the sandy soil’s ability to handle what Mother Nature threw at it. Fewer cedar trees meant less competition for water and sunlight, which stimulated the growth of desirable forages and improved water quality in creeks. With an improved water cycle, springs and intermittent streams that had been dry for decades began to flow again.
After attending a ranch management course, Alexander developed and implemented one of the first written drought plans for a Kansas ranch. Today, his management style continues to evolve with his son, Brian, who will be a speaker at Soil Health U, Jan. 22 to 23 in Salina, Kansas. They’ve embraced conservation practices that help the ranch’s profitability, soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat.
It is for his outreach efforts while successfully balancing the needs of the soil, water, livestock and wildlife in his care that he receives the Leopold Conservation Award.
