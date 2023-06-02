Cattle-Subcommittee.jpg

The U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, subcommittee on livestock, dairy and poultry recently held a review of animal agriculture stakeholder priorities.

Those testifying included: Todd Wilkinson, president, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; Scott Hays, president, National Pork Producers Association; John Zimmerman, vice chairman, National Turkey Federation; Bryan Burns, vice president and associate general counsel, North American Meat Institute; Laurie Hubbard, region I director, American Sheep Industry Association; and Kelsey Scott, director of programs, Intertribal Agriculture Council.

