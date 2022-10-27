swinedayfumonisin.jpg

Research at Kansas State University is investigating potential alternatives to zinc oxide in diets of newly weaned pigs. (Courtesy photo.)

A Kansas State University swine nutrition student is conducting research that focuses on potential alternatives to zinc oxide, a common ingredient in the diets of weaned pigs, in a project he says may contribute to the swine industry’s goal of improving the efficiency of pork production and animal welfare.

“Pharmacological levels of zinc from zinc oxide have been shown to improve growth performance and health status of the newly weaned pig,” said graduate student Ethan Stas. “However, there are growing concerns with the use of pharmacological levels on zinc in swine diets because of environmental concerns.”

