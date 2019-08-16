Strong Animals, a brand of Ralco, Marshall, Minnesota, has launched a ProsperEO Liquid, a new organic essential oil product that is Organic Materials Review Institute certified. This latest product is an extension of the existing line of essential oil products that includes ProsperEO and Regano EX. ProsperEO is a natural water additive that strengthens the immunity of animals resulting in stronger, healthier animals that are better able to face health challenges and stress. This multi-species product is used for swine, poultry and ruminant animals. The OMRI certification was sought as a result of increasing consumer demand for organic products. According to Coherent Market Insights, the global organic farming market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 8.4% by 2026. The global organic food market is valued at $81.6 billion and growing according to the Research Institute for Organic Agriculture. As the industry leader in essential oil-based animal feed additives, Ralco continues to explore and innovate the use of essential. For more information, see a representative or visit www.ralcoagriculture.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.