Stockmen’s Livestock Inc., 1200 E Hwy 50, Yankton, South Dakota, will host the final of three regional qualifying events for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship. The midwestern regional qualifying event will be January 8. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. CST with the awards ceremony to follow. A total of 36 contestants will compete for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the semi-finals for the 2020 WLAC at Dickson Regional Livestock Center, LLC, in Dickson, Tennessee.
Each qualifying event is a live sale where each contestant auctions 8 drafts of livestock (traditionally cattle) to actual bidders. Contestants are judged on the clarity of their auction chant, professionalism and their ability to conduct the sale while catching bids.
Contestants competing are Frederick Bodnarus, Saskatoon, Sask.; Troy Bradshaw, Lipan, Texas; Jeff Bynum, Attalla, Ala.; Albert Carroll, Downeyville, Ont.; Leon Caselman, Long Lane, Mo.; Dakota Davis, Waukomis, Okla.; Dean Edge, Rimbey, Alta.; Brandon Frey, Ft. Collins, Colo.; Collin Gibbs, Miles City, Mont.; Patrick Greenleaf, Wilmore, Kan.; Brandon Hamel, Damar, Kan.; Cody Hanold, Brighton, Ill.; Seth Harvey, Jackson, Ga.; Brett Heath, Colome, S.D.; Jacob Hills, Ridgeway, Wis.; Jake Hopwood, Valentine, Neb.; Kent Korte, Metropolis, Ill.; Ed Leist, Petoskey, Mich.; Curt Littau, Carter, S.D.; Justin Mebane, Bakersfield, Calif.; Daniel Mitchell, Cumberland, Ohio; Kyle Mueller, Bloomington, Wis.; Clayton Neumann, Bigfoot, Texas; Mark Oberholtzer, Loyal, Wis.; Jake Parnell, Sacramento, Calif.; Chris Pinard, Swainsboro, Ga.; Jay Romine, Mt. Washington, Ky.; Jim Settle, Arroyo Grande, Calif.; Jeff Showalter, Broadway, Va.; Ryan Siecke, Creighton, Neb.; Robert Strickler, Banco, Va.; Marshal Tingle, Nicolasville, Ky.; Brad Veurink, Corsica, S.D.; Curtis Wetovick, Fullerton, Neb.; Mike Witten, Trenton, Mo.; and Zack Zumstein, Marsing, Idaho.
The public may attend the livestock auction and competition free of charge. It will also be streamed live on www.LMAAuctions.com and the LMA Youtubechannel by going to Youtube.com and searching WLAC.
The remaining qualifying events are balanced regionally across the LMA Membership. The western regional was held at Crawford Livestock Market, LLC; October 11. The eastern regional was held at Farmers Livestock, Inc; November 18.
