The Kansas Beef Council, in conjunction with Kansas Livestock Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Kansas State University and Merck Animal Health, is bringing the national Stockmanship and Stewardship tour to Kansas. Highlights of the Sept. 20 to 21 event will include low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance educational sessions, unique facility design options and a meat cutting presentation. Stockmanship experts Curt Pate and Ron Gill are among the speakers, as are K-State veterinarians Dan Thomson and A.J. Tarpoff, who will lead the discussion on BQA. Ranchers will have an opportunity to become BQA-certified during this session.
Rick Machen with the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management will talk about the economic value of improved stockmanship. He also will address factors that prohibit change in stockmanship practices on the ranch.
For more information or to register, visit www.stockmanshipandstewardship.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.