The Oklahoma Brown Swiss Association recently hosted the Southwestern National Brown Swiss Show in conjunction with the Heart of America Expo and sale in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The expo itself featured 144 head from 11 states.
Forty-one head of Brown Swiss cattle averaged $2354.87 for the 41st Heart of America Sale.
High seller was Lot 25 at $5,000 was the junior 2 year Double W Richard Dona V86/86m @ 2-0. Her Harts Wunder dam is E91/91m “Cert” with 31,580m 294d. The buyer was junior member Brittany Jones, Veguita, New Mexico, who added her to the families’ 3,300 cow Holstein dairy. This Double W Dairy consignment, Holyoke, Colorado, consignment was third in her class in the show.
The sale was sponsored by Heart of America Expo: Heidi Roulet, president; Trisha Cobb, treasurer; and Ann Bottoms,
show chairman.
The Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders’ Association was established in 1880, registers 10,000 animals per year
and serves about 1,800 combined adult and junior members. All cattle in the registry descend from the
initial importations of 25 bulls and 140 females from Switzerland, where the breed was developed
around 4000 B.C. The world population of Brown Swiss is reported to be about 5 million, which ranks in
the top two in world-wide population of dairy cattle. For more information about the Brown Swiss Cattle
Breeders’ Association, visit www.brownswissusa.com.
