ch-22-isf-gcss-5422.jpg

Courtesy photo.

The Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show set another record, raising more than $440,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. In 2021, cattle producers and local supporters raised $375,000, the most funds raised in the show’s history. In addition to breaking another show record, we surpassed $5 million raised since 1983.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Office of the Governor of Iowa recently hosted the 40th Annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Brian McCulloh, of Viroqua, Wisconsin, judged this year’s steer entries and picked Steer 15 as Grand Champion. John Lawrence, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach vice president, led the steer, Blue. Brady Werner, of Williamsburg, owned Blue and was sponsored by the Iowa County Beef Supporters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.