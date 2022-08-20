The Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show set another record, raising more than $440,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. In 2021, cattle producers and local supporters raised $375,000, the most funds raised in the show’s history. In addition to breaking another show record, we surpassed $5 million raised since 1983.
The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Office of the Governor of Iowa recently hosted the 40th Annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Brian McCulloh, of Viroqua, Wisconsin, judged this year’s steer entries and picked Steer 15 as Grand Champion. John Lawrence, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach vice president, led the steer, Blue. Brady Werner, of Williamsburg, owned Blue and was sponsored by the Iowa County Beef Supporters.
Grand Champion Showman honors went to Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair chief executive officer, who showed alongside Paige Evans, of Ellsworth, and was sponsored by the Volunteer Boards of Iowa Ronald McDonald Houses Charities. This year’s showmanship judges were Nancy Degner and Mark Fischer, both of Ankeny.
The Community Hero Award, now in its second year, showcased a steer exhibitor’s efforts to raise non-monetary donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This individual not only collected pop tabs and non-perishable items, but also gained 172,000 likes and shares on social media, raising awareness for the show. The Community Hero Award went to Tucker Kilma, of Walker. Kilma worked with Jamie Henderson, Eastern Iowa Ronald McDonald House, board president, and was sponsored by the Eastern Iowa Ronald McDonald House and Quad Cities McDonald’s.
People’s Choice, a crowd favorite, required steer teams to cheer loudly for their respective celebrity and exhibitor. Steer 20, shown by Clarissa Chun, University of Iowa women’s head wrestling coach, and Tate Nelson, of Nichols, received the loudest roar. They were sponsored by the Johnson County Cattlemen.
