The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation Steer Carcass Challenge is designed to provide an opportunity to donate to the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation while creating a venue for friendly competition based on performance and carcass merit of cattle. OCF is the charitable arm of the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association.
A total of 24 steers were donated to feed this year and $32,932.93 was raised. Winners of the competition were announced during the 68th Annual Oklahoma Cattlemen's Convention and Trade Show Banquet and given cash prizes.
The overall most profitable steer to feed was named Paycheck donated by Byron Yeoman, Dover, Oklahoma. Second place in overall profitability was a steer named Blackjack donated by Jason Lotspeich, Rosston, Oklahoma. Third in this category went to Magazine donated by Pfeiffer Angus Farm, Mulhall, Oklahoma.
The top three steers based on average daily gain or feed conversion were Diamonds donated by the Noble Research Institute, Ardmore, Oklahoma; second went to Pool donated by Kent Walker, Frederick, Oklahoma; and third was Paycheck donated by Yeoman.
The top three steers based on carcass value were Yeoman’s Paycheck, coming in second Pfeiffer Angus’ Magazine; and third place went to Lotspeich’s Blackjack, who was also the only steer to achieve USDA Prime quality.
"We appreciate all of the participants in the Steer Carcass Challenge," said Taylor Shackelford, OCF coordinator. "When you support the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation, you support beef cattle educational programs, research projects in cooperation with Oklahoma State University, educational scholarships for Oklahoma's 4-H and FFA youth, and the preservation of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and its traditions."
Thank you Xcel Feedyard for feeding out the steers and thank you, Ag Boost, for handling the testing and logging of genetic data.
