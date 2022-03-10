March is Colorado BEEF Month and in recognition of the many contributions the beef industry provides the entire state, countless restaurant specials, retail sales, public and private BBQs, community events, and even parades are being planned.
As the month proceeds, the Colorado Beef Council is supporting consumers, beef producers, retailers, foodservice, and other supply chain partners with promotional materials and enhancing its consumer-focused digital advertising and social media campaigns. CBC Chair Nolan Stone explains, “Providing information and marketing materials to consumers and the entire beef supply chain is the Beef Council’s wheelhouse and we are prepared to do just that.” Stone adds, “Aside from serving as a great month to host a grilling event, BEEF Month is also valuable to encourage conversation around beef’s cultural, economic, nutritional, and sustainability contributions to society.”
Individuals, groups, retailers, and restaurants are encouraged to visit the CBC website www.cobeef.com:
• Cattlemen’s Corner tab: Order—free of charge—bumper and window stickers, flags, banners, and find links to valuable resources, infographics, and videos. A Beef Gear Store has also been launched to benefit the industry-backed Beef Sticks for Backpacks organization which provides quality, high-protein beef sticks to school backpack programs across Colorado.
• Recipes, cooking, nutrition, and raising beef tabs: Information for consumers, retailers, and restaurants including producer profiles and the high demand Colorado Local Beef Directory where consumers can find links to over 80 ranches who have direct marketing programs.
“The beef industry has a great story to tell,” says CBC Executive Director Todd Inglee, explaining that Colorado’s farming and ranching families produce delicious and nutritious products while also contributing to open space, wildlife habitat, and more. “Cattle producers practice the original sustainable business model—and that’s something to celebrate not only during BEEF Month, but also throughout the entire year,” Inglee adds.
Agriculture is Colorado’s second-largest economic sector, generating $47 billion in direct and indirect economic activity annually and provides close to 195,000 jobs. Cattle ranching and beef production alone contribute more than $3.4 billion in cash receipts.
