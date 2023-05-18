Dairy cattle

A Dairy and Ag Outlook Seminar: Understanding a Changing Industry, will be held on June 14, at the Ridgeway Community Center, 690 County St., Ridgeway, Iowa, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. This seminar is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the University of Minnesota Extension, and the University of Wisconsin Extension.

The seminar is targeted toward assisting ag lenders and farm financial advisers in helping farmers manage risk and understand market outlooks.

