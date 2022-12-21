WinterFlanneryFeedingCattle

By Mary Flannery, Atkinson, Nebraska.

With record-breaking low temperatures and snowfall predicted in Colorado late Wednesday through Friday, the Colorado Department of Agriculture urges animal owners to take steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their animals in the potentially hazardous weather conditions.

“Anyone who owns animals should prepare for this cold weather and emergencies that may arise as a result of the low temperatures,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin. “To the greatest extent possible, Coloradans should ensure all animals have access to adequate shelter with bedding and access to fresh water and plenty of food, as animals typically need more food and water in cold temperatures.”

