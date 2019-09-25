The 30th annual Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo will feature 12 teams Sept. 27 to 28 at Medicine Lodge. Working cowboys will compete in ranch bronc riding, calf branding, stray gathering, team penning and wild cow milking. The winner of this year's event will qualify for the 2019 World Championship Ranch Rodeo in November.
 
Ranch teams invited to compete this year are Alfalfa County of Sun City; Arndt & Bailey of Emporia and Cottonwood Falls; Beachner Brothers Livestock of Erie; C5T & Spring Fed of Benton; Chain Ranch of Medicine Lodge and Canton, Oklahoma; Keith Cattle Company & Perry Thompson Ranch of Allen and Council Grove; Haywire Cattle Company of El Dorado; Lonesome Pine of Cedar Point; Paddy Creek & Lyons of Junction City and Council Grove; Rezac of Onaga; Snyder & XIT of Coldwater and Plains; and Stock & Felt of Redfield. 
 
Haywire Cattle Company is the returning champion after winning the 2018 KCRR. Beachner Brothers Livestock won WCRR in Amarillo last year. Haywire was second at WCRR. 
 
For ticket or other information, call 620-886-9815 or click here. 

