Reports of the highly pathogenic avian influenza continue to be made in the High Plains, according to state livestock and wildlife officials.
A peregrine falcon died in a nest box on the WoodmenLife Tower in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, on April 18, according to Nebraska Game and Parks. The adult female falcon, named Chayton, was observed acting badly, according to state officials. Peregrine falcons’ diet consists mostly of other birds and the species routinely preys upon ducks, shorebirds and other waterbirds. Nebraska wildlife officials note the avian flu has been detected in several geese, a swan, two bald eagles and an American white pelican.
Montana reported additional detections of the avian flu, according to the Montana Department of Livestock. The most recent case was part of infections linked to seasonal migratory of wild birds in Glacier County, according to health officials. Previous detections were in Judith Basin, Cascade and Toole counties.
For more information and the latest detections of avian flu, visit https://bit.ly/2022HPAI.
