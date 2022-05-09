As part of the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network, the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service is offering a series of Spring Calf Health Clinics across Oklahoma in May. These clinics provide beef farmers and ranchers an opportunity to learn how to add value to their herd through the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network, information on how to improve their vaccine program and an opportunity for Beef Quality Assurance certification.
Clinic details are as follows:
• Woodward County Spring Calf Health Clinic, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., BQA training only, Woodward County OSU Extension Center, RSVP for lunch to Melanie Matt at 580-254-3391.
• Southern Plains Livestock Spring Calf Health Clinic, May 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern Plains Livestock Auction, 606 N. 29th St. Blackwell, Oklahoma. RSVP for lunch to Kay County Extension, 580-362-3194.
Anyone who RSVPs to these events will receive a vaccine cooler from Elanco Health. Each event will include lunch sponsored by the Oklahoma Beef Council.
OQBN is a network of beef producers, educators, veterinarians and industry professionals committed to increasing producers' access to value added marketing opportunities and improving the quality of cattle produced in Oklahoma by increasing communication between all segments of the beef industry.
BQA certification is a way Oklahoma beef farmers and ranchers demonstrate their commitment to following the best practices for producing safe, quality beef for consumers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.