Merck Animal Health, Madison, New Jersey, announces the launch of Armatrex—an Environmental Protection Agency registered bacteriostatic spray-on antimicrobial solution for use on structures and physical components in a variety of livestock production, equine and companion animal biosecurity situations.
When used in conjunction with cleaning and disinfecting protocols, Armatrex—a silane quaternary ammonium salt—provides a protective coating against the growth of bacteria, fungi, mold and algae.
"Biosecurity and animal well-being are top concerns for consumers and producers. Controlling pathogens on surfaces that animals are exposed to is a key part of a holistic biosecurity and animal health program," says Dr. Justin Welsh, DVM, executive director of food animal technical services for Merck Animal Health. "Armatrex joins a long list of products from Merck Animal Health focused on prevention of disease. Preventing disease and protecting animals from exposure to pathogens enhances their wellb-eing."
Armatrex, as part of a pathogen control protocol, provides up to 90 days of antimicrobial protection and can be safely used in many live animal settings and on a variety of surfaces. From livestock operations, veterinary clinics, kennels, laboratories and zoos to farm vehicles and delivery trucks, Armatrex can fit any operation's biosecurity needs.
The ready-to-use formulation does not require mixing or measuring. The electrostatic technology provides a uniform coverage of treated surfaces. Armatrex can be applied with a variety of equipment. It does not cause microbial adaptation, resistance or mutation. Armatrex can be purchased in 1-gallon, 5-gallon or 55-gallon presentations from Merck Animal Health or its distributors. For more information, see a representative or visit https://www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/armatrex.
