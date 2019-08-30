After a year off, the annual Southwest Dairy Day will return Nov. 7 at the T&K Dairy and will be hosted by the Collier family and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
T&K Dairy is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 East and County Road 1673 east of Snyder.
The program, free and open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. and feature tours, exhibitor booths and lunch courtesy of Hi-Pro Feeds. It will conclude at 3 p.m. Online registration is available at agriliferegister@tamu.edu.
“Southwest Dairy Day is an annual event that highlights new technologies and addresses issues that are of concern to the industry,” said Juan Piñeiro, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state dairy specialist in Amarillo.
“The main highlights of this year’s program will be automatic milking systems—specifically stationary milking robots, rumination collars, robotic feed pushers, ventilation and manure management,” said Jennifer Spencer, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state dairy specialist in Stephenville.
The program will offer two Dairy Outreach Program Area or DOPA continuing education credits.
“We would like to thank the allied industry for their support and in particular our platinum and gold sponsors,” Piñeiro said. “Without their support this event would not be possible.”
Vendor booth registration and sponsorship opportunities are open through Oct. 31. Rates and more information are available by contacting Piñeiro at juan.pineiro@ag.tamu.edu or 806-677-5610 or Spencer at jennifer.spencer@ag.tamu.edu or 208-440-9037.
