Robotic-milker-768x478.png

Southwest Dairy Day will feature technology such as this robotic milking machine that emits a laser scan to place the teat cups. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Juan Pineiro.)

The annual Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service-hosted Southwest Dairy Day, featuring three different dairies with robotic technology systems, will be held Oct. 20 in the Scotland and Windthorst areas.

The free event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 12538 U.S. Highway 281 in Scotland. The event will feature tours of the dairies, sponsor and vendor booths, guest speakers, equipment displays, lunch and more.

