UAM_7291.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of University of Arkansas-Monticello).

Heidi Parrish takes care of her animals on a small farm outside of Judsonia, Arkansas. She has a couple of heifers, a steer, a donkey, chickens, and a Guinea. She’s been showing her steer, Trampus, and heifer, Sassy, at county and state fairs for the last three years with reasonable success. This year, however, she decided she is ready for a change and bought her first sheep, named Pringles. “I've always wanted to show sheep. I think they're cute and just something different for me,” said Parrish. Parrish added she hopes to have Pringles ready in time for this year’s fairs. “I haven't shown sheep at all, so it's just a refresh and help with my technique and help me figure out what I need,” said Parrish. For her new animal she decided she needed a little extra hands-on training, and for that she turned to the recent University of Arkansas Extension Livestock Clinic 101 at the Drew County Fairgrounds.

At 16 years old, Parrish is a little bit older than some of the others at the Livestock 101 Clinic. Parrish, along with nearly 40 other students from across the state, spent the day with County Extension Agents and people who show animals on a regular basis. Parrish says the primary difference from showing her cattle is that she uses a halter and a show stick, while with sheep she uses her hands a lot more to position the animal for the judges.

