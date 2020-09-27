The 10th annual South Dakota Timed Event Championship, sponsored in part by Panhandle Slim, LG Seeds and Double D Western, was recently held in Huron at the South Dakota State Fair.
“This year’s event was action packed with contestants from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, and Minnesota,” says Jason Edleman, SDTEC organizer. “It was exciting to see the large turnout of both contestants and spectators.”
The 2020 SDTEC winner was Chasyn Ystaas of Dickinson, North Dakota, with reserve cowboy going to Wyatt Tibbitts of Hot Springs, South Dakota. The overall Horse of the Championship also went to Chasyn Ystaas.
Other overall winners were Payton Pirrung of Hartford, South Dakota, in breakaway roping, Taya Skiles of Inwood, Iowa, in barrel racing, Riley Donnelly of Elk Point, South Dakota, in goat tying, Chasyn Ystaas of Dickinson, North Dakota, in calf roping, Wyatt Tibbitts of Hot Springs, South Dakota, in steer wrestling, and Jace Thorstenson of New Underwood, South Dakota, and Treg Thorstenson of Lantry, South Dakota, in team roping.
The area’s elite youth rodeo contestants competed in six timed events, including tie-down calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, goat tying, breakaway roping, and steer wrestling. Rodeo youth from across the country, ages 14 to 19, were eligible to compete for the title.
The SDTEC continues to bring in contestants, their families and fans to the South Dakota State Fair, making it one of the premier events for spectators.
For more information, visit https://sdtimedeventchampionship.webs.com/ or like South Dakota Timed Event Championship on Facebook.
