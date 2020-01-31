The South Dakota Stockgrowers recently hosted their annual Legislative Day and Mixer, at Drifters Event Center in Ft. Pierre. The afternoon began with a board of directors meeting where SDSGA Leadership was able to discuss legislative priorities and outline steps moving forward.
After the board meeting, attendees were treated with some great burgers prepared by Chef Uriah Steber with South Dakota beef provided by Wall Meat Processing. With plenty of burgers on hand, the afternoon continued with short presentations followed by question and answer sessions by President Scott Edoff and Rep. Dayle Hammock, board member Chuck Willard, Past President Gary Deering, and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden. State officials included: Secretary of Game, Fish, and Parks Kelly Hepler, Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman, State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, Sen. John Wiik, Sen. Gary Cammack, and Rep. Kirk Chaffee.
The Stockgrowers and guests were served heavy appetizers of South Dakota born, raised, and harvested beef. Property taxes, brand issues, and property rights, among many other issues, will keep the Stockgrowers busy this year and having their mixer at the beginning of the legislative session proves helpful moving forward.
