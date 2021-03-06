The South Dakota Pork Producers Council elected Shane Odegaard, a pork producer from Lake Preston, to serve as president.
Odegaard said, “I am honored to have been selected to be the South Dakota Pork Producers president for 2021. Our hog industry is growing in the state, which is enabling many of our young people to come back to the farm. My hope is that we grow our hog industry responsibly and with respect for our neighbors. I ask each of you to share your story with others so that we can all understand modern pork production. Our staff at the office is exceptional and if you have any questions, please call the office and they are more than willing to answer your questions.”
The board also elected Adam Krause of Clear Lake as first vice president and Greg Feenstra of Huron as second vice president. Brent Greenway of Mitchell, Greg Feenstra of Huron and Ashley Gelderman of Hartford were re-elected to serve a second 3-year term to serve on the South Dakota Pork Producers Council Executive Board.
