The South Dakota State University Extension Small Ruminant Team is inviting sheep producers to participate in its Emerging Sheep Producers Program. This program is designed for sheep producers who want to develop or improve a full or part-time sheep operation.
Participation in the SDSU Extension Emerging Sheep Producers Program is an opportunity to increase knowledge of all aspects of the sheep industry and improve skills needed to be successful shepherds. The program is open to people with 10 years or less of management experience in sheep production. If not currently involved in sheep production, participants must show a strong desire to manage a sheep operation in the future. The program will run from September 2022 through August 2023.
Program delivery will be a nine-session course that is a combination of workshops, webinars, hands-on field days and networking opportunities. Throughout the course, participants can expect to receive hands-on experience working with sheep and a step-through process of developing a personalized business management plan. Whether a participant has 10 or thousands of sheep, this course is designed to help mitigate risk and increase overall success in raising sheep. Participants can also expect additional assistance through personalized, one-on-one consultation visits to their own operation or with mentors, if needed.
Program overview
• Applicants must complete and submit a registration form by July 31.
• Applicants must be older than 18 years of age with 10 years or less of management experience in sheep production. If not currently involved in sheep production, participants must show a strong desire to manage a sheep operation in the future.
• Up to 20 people will be selected to participate based on an application. Couples and family members are welcome to apply from the same operation.
• Funding for this project is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2021-70027-34694 and registration fees. Participant registration fee is $200 per person or $300 per couple if members of South Dakota Sheep Growers Association, or $250 per person or $350 per couple if not members of South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (fee includes 1 year S.D. Sheep Growers Association membership).
• Registration fee will be due upon acceptance into the program. Participants receive a lambing kit, American Sheep Industry Association’s “Sheep Production Handbook,” grazing stick, and other great print and digital resources valued at more than $250.
Visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/emerging-sheep-producers-program to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.