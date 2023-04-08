Watch out for sore mouth or orf virus in show sheep and goats.

(Journal photo by Doug Rich.)

As spring season progresses, more livestock producers will be hosting various club lamb and show goat sales. As animals from different producers comingle for the first time at their new homes, the opportunity for disease transmission increases greatly. However, one infectious disease that might be overlooked by sheep and goat owners is Orf Virus, better known as sore mouth. Orf Virus is one disease that can be transmitted to humans, and it affects 15% of sheep and 8% of goats in the world. The disease is caused by a virus from the Poxviridae Family and has been reported by sheep and goat producers since the late nineteenth century.

Sheep and goats that are infected with Orf Virus will develop scabs and sores on their muzzle, lips, and inner mouth. Early into the infection, the sores will appear to look like blisters and then will develop into crusted scabs. Infections will clear up within a month and do not typically cause any major issues. However, if the sores are inside the mouth, the lamb or goat may reduce food intake causing slower gain. Initial gain can really impact the animal’s success at spring shows and can impact their likelihood for making weight at county fairs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.