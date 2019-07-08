The Red Angus Association of America, Denver, Colorado, has hired Barrett Simon, a native of Rosalia, Kansas, as a commercial marketing specialist. Simon’s primary responsibilities will be networking with commercial producers, feedlots and livestock auction markets to provide outreach and education about value-added cattle and promote the Red Angus breed.
Simon, a 2017 graduate of Kansas State University, has extensive background in beef cattle production as the fourth generation on his family’s Flint Hills cow-calf and stocker operation. During his college career he was a member of the livestock judging teams at both Butler Community College and Kansas State University. Additionally, he was named the high individual at the 2016 National Meat Animal Evaluation Contest as a member of the K-State team.
“I am beyond excited about the opportunity to work for the Red Angus Association of America. It is truly humbling to get to represent a breed that contributes so much value to the beef business,” Simon said. “In my mind, the current growth and rising popularity of the breed is a true testament not only to the cattle themselves, but also to the producers and RAAA staff who stand behind them. As a member of the commercial marketing team, I am looking forward to promoting Red Angus genetics and their exceptional blend of functionality, maternal merit and carcass quality.”
Before joining the Red Angus Association of America, Simon was a livestock production agent with Kansas State Research and Extension, specializing educational outreach to producers, as well as formulating grazing plans and assisting ranchers with management-based decisions.
Harold Bertz, RAAA director of commercial marketing, is enthusiastic about Simon joining the team and said, “Barrett brings a lifetime of experience from both the cow-calf and backgrounding sectors of the industry. He is a great communicator and will be able to utilize his livestock evaluation background to assist producers in advancing their programs. We are very excited to have him on the Red Angus team and look forward to working with him and to the positive contributions he’ll make to the industry.”
