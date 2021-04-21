Cattle feeders and dairy operators are encouraged to attend one of two silage schools being hosted by Lallemand Animal Nutrition and Kansas State University Research and Extension next month. One will be offered May 4 in Salina, with the other being held May 6 in Garden City. Each will begin at 4 p.m. and end by 8 p.m.
Company experts and university specialists will be presenting on the real value of achieving density pack, silage management for minimal shrink, interpreting silage analyses and the impact fiber levels and types have on starch digestibility. There also will be demonstrations on kernel processing and fecal sampling during the breaks. To conclude the evening, a dinner will be provided for attendees.
This is a free program, but reservations are requested to get an accurate count for the meal. Interested participants should RSVP by April 23 to Lauren Kasten by emailing lkasten@lallemand.com or calling 414-931-1058.
For specific location information and a schedule, click here.
