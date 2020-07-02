Building on the success of previous cooperatively offered one-day silage conferences, the Iowa Beef Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Lallemand Animal Nutrition are holding a similar opportunity for this summer.
And while the quality of topics and speakers continues, the delivery method is different. The event is now a four-part webinar series, each with a specific topic and speaker. Dan Loy, director of the Iowa Beef Center and extension beef specialist at Iowa State University, said organizers hope the change will allow more producers to view and access the information, at times that work for them.
“We plan to record all four of the webinars and make those recordings available through our website,” Loy said. “Even if you can’t participate in a live session, the information will still be available to all. Registration is free.”
The series is set for Tuesdays, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dates are July 7, July 14, July 28 and Aug. 4.
Session topics and speakers include:
July 7—Silage production and the impacts of dry weather and limited water; Jourdan Bell, assistant professor and agronomist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Research.
July 14—Making silage under adverse conditions; Renato Schmidt, technical services – forage with Lallemand Animal Nutrition.
July 28—Tips and tricks for silage pile construction; Becky Arnold, territory business manager with Lallemand Animal Nutrition.
Aug. 4—Silage feeding and management for beef cattle in the current environment; Galen Erickson, professor at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
“This is a great opportunity for us to bring current research information to the cattle industry in Nebraska, Iowa and beyond,” Loy said. “Hopefully this online opportunity increases the reach of this information to a national and international audience.”
For more information, Loy can be reached at 515-294-1058, or dloy@iastate.edu.
