Last year at this time a pandemic was starting that would break records and redefine life as we knew it, but now a new challenge has come our way in the form of a polar vortex normally centered over the North Pole. It has destabilized and pushed extremely cold air toward the U.S.
While Feb. 8's cold morning chill made bridges slick, caused car wrecks and prevented many from attending school, it will pale in comparison to the temperatures and precipitation expected this Valentine’s Day weekend.
This Arctic air mass, nicknamed the “Siberian Express,” is predicted to shatter records for wind chills and bring low temperatures to the negatives for many in Plains and Midwest states. For cattlemen, these extreme weather conditions come at an particularly inconvenient time as many are beginning to start calving season and these low temperatures could mean life and death for their stock.
For us, a cold winter night is improved by a toasty fireplace and something warm to eat. For cowherds, especially when cows begin to calve, winter can be uncomfortable if cattlemen are not checking off all the winter preparedness boxes.
David Lalman, professor and Extension beef cattle specialist at Oklahoma State University, says what cattlemen do between now and calving will directly impact next year’s calf crop and pregnancy rate.
