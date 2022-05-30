The May 20 Show-Me-Select Bred Heifer Sale at South Central Regional Stockyards in Vienna saw a full house and even more heifers than in previous years.
Eighteen consignors from Maries, Osage, Callaway, Moniteau, St. Francois, Gasconade, Cole and Miller counties sold 167 heifers for $305,575, according to Anita Ellis, a University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist and central region coordinator for the Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program.
“Bidding wasn’t as lively, and with the market being pretty topsy-turvy it can be easy to get discouraged, but that wasn’t the case with this crew,” Ellis said. “All of the consignors and sale barn staff worked hard!”
Three of the 20 buyers bid online through DV Auction. Derek Groene sold the top-selling lot at $2,100 per head.
The sales give beef herd owners from across the nation the opportunity to bid on top replacement heifers, Ellis said. Bidders get a guaranteed pregnant heifer and data on her genetics. They also receive a sale catalog with expected calving dates for the heifers.
An informational meeting about the Show-Me-Select program at South Central Regional Stockyards is set for Friday, Aug. 5, tentatively at 6 p.m. The current consignors will discuss this year’s sale and plan for next year’s sale. Program information will be discussed for new, interested producers. Email Anita Ellis at snella@missouri.edu(opens in new window) for details.
This spring’s final Show-Me-Select sale is June 4 at F&T Livestock Market in Palmyra.
For more information on this program and news on upcoming sales and catalogs, visit mizzou.us/SMS and like Central Region Show-Me-Select on Facebook at facebook.com/SMSCentralMO.
